New York bound train from Long Branch strikes and kills pedestrian in Little Silver

LITTLE SILVER - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a northbound train on the North Jersey Coast Line, according to NJ Transit.

Service was suspended Thursday night on the line between Red Bank and Long Branch, said Kyalo Mulumba, an agency spokesman.

The incident took place about 4:55 p.m. near White Road Crossing in Little Silver. The train — No. 3266 — had departed Long Branch at 4:46 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 6:25 p.m., Mulumba said.

There were no injuries reported among the 110 passengers and crew members on board, he said.

New Jersey Transit Police are investigating.

