New York building collapse reveals more than 100 violations: city records

The Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed Monday, leaving a harrowing skeleton of a structure but miraculously sparing anyone serious injuries, had been flagged for more than 100 building violations, according to NYC records.

The corner of the 96-year-old, seven-story building, located on Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights, came crashing down late Monday afternoon. More than 25 complaints were lodged against the building last month alone.

In recent years, residents of the brick complex complained of strange odors, elevator outages that lasted days or weeks and, in some cases, a general sense that building was not structurally sound.

“Multiple apartments in this building are overcrowded and you can hear the building deteriorating,” said a complaint filed in 2017, according to the city Buildings Department.

In 2015, a resident’s complaint said, “the building is highly unstable,” adding, “you can hear it cracking and deteriorating from the inside,” according to city records.

Still, the building had no open structural violations, Buildings Commissioner James Oddo said at a news conference Monday. Seven violations were open.

The 47-unit building is owned by 1915 Realty LLC, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

Firefighters spent hours sifting through a 12-foot-tall mound of debris after the building collapsed Monday, finding no victims, according to the Fire Department. Two people were reported to have sustained minor injuries as they exited.

Six apartments were destroyed.