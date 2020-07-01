New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and The Brooklyn Hospital Center Partner To Launch New Comprehensive Cancer Center

Partnership Will Expand Patient Access to Cancer Care and Clinical Trials in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Hospital Center Oncologists Now Part of OneOncology National Network

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, today announced it has partnered with The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC), an independent community hospital, to build a new comprehensive cancer care facility, The Brooklyn Cancer Center.

NYCBS is a leading practice in the national OneOncology partnership, the network of independent community oncology practices. With access to OneOncology technology, integration support, and capital, NYCBS will provide access to cutting-edge oncology care, including clinical trial research across Brooklyn. "A key principle of OneOncology is flexibility for partner practices," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Dr. Vacirca and his team are able to tap OneOncology services to form a strong hospital partnership that will fuel the practice's growth while bringing comprehensive cancer care services to Brooklyn residents."

The newly created center will be located at 523 Fulton Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn and is expected to be complete during the 4th quarter of this year. Currently, physicians at TBHC will join NYCBS and continue practicing at The Brooklyn Hospital Center at the hospital's location on 121 DeKalb Ave., in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn.

"We are very proud to enter into this partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, which strengthens our ability to deliver community-based cancer care," says Gary G. Terrinoni, TBHC's President & CEO. "Residents of Brooklyn no longer have to travel out of the borough for excellent cancer care. Right in Downtown Brooklyn, they will find a unique path to treatment with comprehensive support. This exciting initiative furthers our mission of Keeping Brooklyn Healthy."

NYCBS' leadership to advance comprehensive patient-centered care complements the high-quality and compassionate care TBHC oncologists, who speak six different languages combined, deliver to their diverse patient population. This partnership will allow NYCBS to improve cancer care services for patients in Brooklyn across the entire continuum of cancer care.

"The Brooklyn Cancer Center will bring the highest level of cancer care to the residents of Brooklyn. By partnering with The Brooklyn Hospital Center, patients will have access to the latest in cancer treatments and the greatest physicians," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. "Now, Brooklyn residents don't have to cross a bridge to receive superior treatment. This is all about the best patient experience possible."

TBHC's commitment to value-based care also aligns with NYCBS and OneOncology's value-based medicine leadership . A deep understanding of value-based models -- especially Medicare's Oncology Care Model and the forthcoming Oncology Care First model -- are increasingly important as healthcare transitions from paying for volume to value.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.