New York carjacking suspects crash into bus full of children while fleeing police: Video

Two suspects in New York were arrested this week after crashing a Jeep they allegedly stole at knife point into a school bus full of children while being chased by police.

Police in Rochester, New York say two suspects stole a red jeep at knife point from a 51-year-old female before being spotted by officers who tried to make a traffic stop, Fox 5 New York reported this week .

During the stop, police told the suspects to exit the vehicle but the driver instead put the vehicle in reverse, slammed into one of the police cars, and took off.

Bystander Raymond Gonzalez heard the sirens and pulled out his phone in time to record the Jeep flying the wrong way down a street before crashing into the school bus that was carrying 17 children.

Raymond Gonzalez captured video of two carjacking suspects crashing into a bus while fleeing from police

The two suspects then jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers can be seen on the video chasing one of the suspects and yelling at him to "get on the ground" before eventually apprehending him.

Maliq McCullough, 20, and Adeosun Hughes, 23, were arrested and charged

"Thankfully, the driver and every student was uninjured as a result of the crash," the Rochester Police Department said in a statement. "The city school district was advised of the accident and made arrangements to have each student transported home."

The suspects were identified as Maliq McCullough, 20, and Adeosun Hughes, 23, and both were charged for the involvement in the incident.

City skyline and the Genesee River in Rochester.

McCullough is facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and both third and fourth-degree larceny while Hughes has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.