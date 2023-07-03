How New York Chinatown gangs actually work, according to a former member

Mike Moy says he was a member of a gang in New York City's Chinatown. He was recruited at his school's gates and then got involved in a gang in the 1970s. Moy claims he was involved in gambling houses, counterfeit money, bootleg kung fu movies, gunrunning, and credit-card fraud. He then joined the New York City Police Department as an officer in 1995 and he worked there for 26 years. Moy discusses the Chinatown gang's links with the Italian Mafia and how extortion worked. He talks about the locations of safe houses in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, and the secret smuggling tunnels around the city. Moy founded the YouTube channel Chinatown Gang Stories, where he speaks with former gang members about their lives.