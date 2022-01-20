New York City 11-month-old girl shot in face, police say

An 11-month-old New York City girl sitting in the backseat of her mother’s car suffered a gunshot wound to the face Wednesday evening, according to police.

The incident, stemming from an altercation involving at least two men, sent her to the hospital in critical condition.

The girl and her mother were in a car at the intersection of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Bronx, within the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct.

Police said it appeared that neither the girl nor her mother were the intended targets.

Surveillance video described to Fox News Digital by a police source appears to show two men sprinting around the corner outside a Bronx deli at East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue.

The one in pursuit is brandishing a handgun. They move out of the camera’s view.

Moments later, one man reappears running in the opposite direction.

The baby girl was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Video posted to Citizen.com shows a large police presence at the intersection of 198th Street and Valentine Avenue Wednesday evening.

The incident comes as the Big Apple and big cities around the country see climbing gun violence and murder rates.

The murder rate was estimated to be 6.9 murders per 100,000 people in 2021 – just 0.5 lower than the 1996 murder rate of 7.4, according to FBI data examined by data analyst Jeff Asher and shared by the New York Times. It’s the closest the nation has come to the high-crime scourge of the early 90s.

The FBI estimated that 19,645 people were murdered in 1996. Meanwhile, 2021 ended with several cities – Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, to name a few – reporting upticks in murders.

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Howard Safir attributed the high murder numbers last year to several factors, including "cancel culture and woke mentality that assumes that police are racist and brutal." He also pointed to soft-on-crime policies and a lack of support for police.

Such policies, including low or no cash bail and progressive prosecutors declining to bring charges in certain cases, have been blamed in connection with high profile slayings in Wisconsin and Los Angeles.

Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens. He had been let out of a Milwaukee jail days earlier after a prosecutor recommended just $1,000 bail – despite a 50-page rap sheet and active warrant.

And Shawn Laval Smith is in custody in Los Angeles after allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old UCLA grad student for no apparent reason at her job in an upscale furniture store last week. He had a pending felony case in South Carolina and an active warrant out of San Mateo, as well as violent convictions in at least three states.