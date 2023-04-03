New York City braces for Trump's historic arraignment; mayor calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene

NEW YORK CITY — Rolling road closures. Checkpoints. And a whole lot of law enforcement.

New York City was bracing Monday for Donald Trump's Tuesday arraignment with a massive police presence as the eyes of the world focus on a Manhattan courthouse. Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged, and his supporters have tried to delegitimize the process and promised protests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged protesters to remain peaceful, and specifically called out Atlanta congresswoman and far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted she planned to join protests on Tuesday.

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams said, name-checking Greene. "While you're in town, be on your best behavior."

Adams and New York City police officials declined to specify where or how many of the department's approximately 36,000 officers will be deployed Tuesday but cautioned residents to expect increased traffic, road closures and other inconveniences.

Police monitor the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse April 3, 2023, a day before former President Donald Trump is to be arraigned after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

What is New York bracing for?

Given that Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, New York City officials are wary of a repeat. So far, they say they've seen nothing to indicate a large number of outside protesters arriving in New York City. Adams said there are "no specific, credible threats" so far.

Trump plans to spend Monday night at his apartment in Trump Tower, and then will travel to the courthouse, where he'll be processed and released relatively quickly, according to experts. He plans to fly back to Florida afterward, and it's unclear whether he plans to make any public appearance before or after the arraignment.

On Twitter, Greene promised to protest lawfully against the "unprecedented political persecution of President Trump." She said on Twitter: "We will not live in fear and we will lawfully stand against tyranny and corruption while we show our support for President Trump."

What are things like Monday?

Outside Trump Tower, journalists jostled for space as a crowd of Trump supporters waved flags as tourists and Midtown workers on lunch break snaked through police barricades, scaffolding and occasionally standstill traffic. Two NYPD buses were parked across the street from the tower.

Brent Dey, 55, a videographer from Atlanta, posed on the crosswalk near Trump Tower holding a copy of the New York Times' Friday edition with the headline "Trump Indicted," as his wife took his photo. He and his family arrived to New York City on Saturday to see Broadway shows, and he wanted to commemorate the historic nature of Trump’s indictment.

Police officials said they are focused on being flexible and responsive to any concerns and remained in constant consultation with both the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials.

"We are prepared," Adams said. "New York City is always ready."

