New York City Comptroller to suggest Russian assets for divestment

BOSTON (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander on Sunday said he plans to specify Russian assets for pension boards to "consider for divestment" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement emailed by a spokesperson, Lander said he will specify the assets after reviews, and said any final decisions on asset sales are made by five separate city pension boards. The system had roughly $271 million in Russian assets as of Feb. 23, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Kim Coghill)