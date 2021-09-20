New York City to conduct weekly COVID-19 tests in schools

A girl leads her mother and brothers as they arrive at Brooklyn's PS 245, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Classroom doors are swinging open for about a million New York City public school students in the nation's largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin conducting weekly, random COVID-19 tests of unvaccinated students in the nation’s largest school district in an attempt to more quickly spot outbreaks in classrooms.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday, a day after the city’s teachers’ union sent de Blasio a letter calling for weekly testing instead of biweekly testing in the district with about a million students.

The mayor also announced also a change in quarantine rules for schools, no longer requiring unvaccinated students to quarantine at home if they were masked and at least 3 feet away from someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

De Blasio said the changes followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and would keep students from missing vital classroom time.

The changes come after the first full week of the school year in which nearly 900 classrooms, including those in charter schools, were fully or partially closed in the city’s 1,876 schools because of reports positive COVID-19 cases. One school entirely closed for 10 days after a cluster of cases.

The new rules take effect on Sept. 27. That day is also the deadline for the city’s public school teachers and staff to get at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine under a city-wide schools mandate.

The city’s mandate that teachers and staff get vaccinated is relatively rare in the U.S. Other states and districts have imposed rules requiring vaccines or weekly tests for the virus.

Unlike other school districts, New York City is not offering any remote instruction this school year, despite concerns about the highly contagious delta variant’s ability to spread. De Blasio has said children need to be back in school for their mental and physical health and social development.

New York is also requiring vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches in “high risk” sports like football, basketball and wrestling. De Blasio said Monday that he’s not yet considering a broader vaccine requirement for all eligible students, despite Pfizer's announcement Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for that age group.

“The goal is to get our kids in school for the foreseeable future. The best way to do that is to welcome all kids while constantly working to improve the levels of vaccination," he said. “I do not want to see kids excluded. I want to invite kids in and then constantly work to get them vaccinated.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme recovery tops $1 billion

    A court-appointed receiver has recouped more than $1 billion for victims of Texas financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme, the largest by dollar amount other than Bernard Madoff's fraud, the receiver's lawyers said on Monday. The threshold was crossed when Ralph Janvey, the receiver for Stanford Financial Group, received $65 million from a June 2016 settlement with insurers including Lloyd's of London, which won final court approval in January after years of litigation. As of April 29, he had received court approval to distribute about $550 million, and had distributed $443 million.

  • DoorDash to deliver alcohol across 20 U.S. states, Canada and Australia

    After soaring in popularity during pandemic-driven lockdowns, food delivery platforms are looking to expand their businesses by offering delivery of beer, wine and spirits. DoorDash said customers, who are legally permissible, can toggle to the alcohol tab of its app to order drinks from restaurants, local retailers and convenience stores in markets that permit alcohol delivery.

  • US easing foreign travel restrictions; vaccinations required

    President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November, allowing foreigners into the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday. The new rules will replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had been in Europe, much of Asia and certain other countries in the prior 14 days from entering the U.S. The changes will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced the new policies, which still will require all foreign travelers flying to the U.S. to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight.

  • Long Beach schools to suspend COVID-19 testing

    The Long Beach Unified School District is suspending COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated students as it analyzes data from the first three weeks that shows low positivity rates.

  • Up Close: NYC teachers protest vaccine mandates; Pfizer boosters

    In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the politics and controversy behind vaccine requirements for New York City public school teachers.

  • Weekly COVID testing to resume in NYC schools

    After pressure from the teachers union, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that NYC public schools will return to weekly COVID testing of a portion of students at every school.

  • What Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff's Relaxed Hands Say About Their Relationship

    According to Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepchildren and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s kids, the couple is still in the honeymoon stage eight years after meeting. "…Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley," Douglas’ son Cole told The New York Times. Well, if you ask body language expert Karen Donaldson (and you should), that lovey-dovey stuff won’t be wearing off any time soon.

  • Let’s clear the air on air purifiers and COVID

    As scientists and concerned parents, we implore people to heed the latest data on ventilation and air filtration (Opinion)

  • Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe And Effective For Young Kids

    The FDA will soon analyze the data on the lower-dose vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.View Entire Post ›

  • German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

    The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups. “There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least those affected,” Baetzing said at the start of a regular gathering of the German Bishops’ Conference, which he chairs.

  • BTS give message of hope at UN

    K-pop megastars BTS gave a message of hope about climate change on Monday when they attended a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Sept. 20)

  • Schools are losing teachers at an unprecedented rate

    The Covid-19 pandemic reduced teachers’ commitment to remain in the classroom, our study on teacher turnover found. When schools resumed classes in the fall of 2020, teachers faced a host of new challenges. As a result, teachers experienced even higher levels of stress and burnout than before the pandemic.

  • Your Employer Can Pay $5,250 Annually Towards Your Student Loans Tax-Free Until 2025

    Although the CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020, there's a lesser-known provision regarding student loan debt. Section 2206 of the CARES Act created a temporary tax-free provision for...

  • NYC students who moved, got jobs during pandemic remote learning now face tough choices as in-person classes return

    Remote classes weren’t 19-year-old Guerly Lizie’s favorite way to learn, but they allowed the West Brooklyn Community High School student to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic even as her life changed dramatically. After Lizie’s mom lost her job early in the pandemic, the teen found full-time work at a home health aide agency so she could chip in, while squeezing in online schoolwork ...

  • Principal of Treasure Valley charter school dies after weeklong battle with COVID-19

    “His devotion to the students showed when he would greet them in the mornings and make sure to say goodbye to them at the end of their day.”

  • Kids are not reading at grade level. Why don’t all Fort Worth schools invest in books?

    Fort Worth ISD has invested in reading intervention programs, assessments and trainings to try to turn around failing reading scores for years. How much does your school library spend each year?

  • Childcare centers say staff are leaving them in droves for better wages, including for $15-an-hour roles at Walmart

    One childcare center owner told The Washington Post that some of her former staff now work as bank tellers, nannies, and at a trucking company.

  • UNC’s communications director is leaving. Here’s some serious advice for the next one

    UNC needs to focus on transparency, not spin (Opinion)

  • Editorial: California's latest ethnic studies bill is not quite ready for prime time

    As important as it is to require a semester of ethnic studies for high school graduation, it's even more important to get it right.

  • Pakistan edtech startup Maqsad gets $2.1M pre-seed to make education more accessible

    Taha Ahmed and Rooshan Aziz left their jobs in strategy consulting and investment banking in London earlier this year in order to found a mobile-only education platform startup, Maqsad, in Pakistan, with a goal "to make education more accessible to 100 million Pakistani students." Having grown up in Karachi, childhood friends Ahmed and Aziz are aware of the challenges about the Pakistani education system, which is notably worse for those not living in large urban areas (the nation’s student-teacher ratio is 44:1). Pakistani children are less likely to go to school for each kilometer of distance between school and their home -- with girls being four times affected, Maqsad co-founder Aziz said.