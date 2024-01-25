York City Council considering a law to forbid the firing of guns within the city limits

As York City Police conducted its ongoing review of gun violence in the city, the department found that it had a large number of reports of gunfire where there is no reported victim.

Firing a gun is dangerous, but as department spokesman Capt. Daniel Lentz said, "There are no repercussions" for those who do so when no victim is involved.

This caches of weapons, which includes a drum magazine that can hold 50 .45 caliber bullets, other high capacity magazines and ghost guns, was seized during a recent law enforcement action.

The department, though, wanted to do something to reduce the sound of gunfire reverberating through the city on occasion. As the department researched the issue, Lentz said, it found that other municipalities have ordinances forbidding the firing of firearms, except in specific circumstances, within their boundaries.

So now, city council is considering an ordinance that would do just that. The current city code contains a law that forbids the carrying and firing of a gun during "a state of emergency," an ordinance that was adopted after the race riots in the city in 1969. That, and a provision of the ordinance that outlaws switchblade knives, will remain on the books.

The ordinance notes that the city has the right under state law to "regulate, prohibit and prevent the discharge of a firearm." Such regulation, the draft of the ordinance notes, "does not impact the legal collection or carrying of firearms" and regulating the discharge of a firearm "under select circumstances is within the historical tradition of firearm regulation" and passes Constitutional muster.

According to the draft of the ordinance, discharging a firearm within the city limits "is inherently dangerous" and the report of a firearm "can be traumatizing to those in our community impacted by gun violence."

The exceptions include, among other things, the discharge of a firearm by law enforcement or military personnel acting in the line of duty or in the course of ceremonial or memorial events. It also allows the discharge of a firearm "where such discharge is justified" under the laws related to the use of deadly force to protect people or property.

The ordinance carries a maximum $1,000 fine and, if payment is not made, up to 90 days in jail.

The law, Lentz said, "allows the city to be the victim." He said there have been instances in which surveillance cameras have recorded people firing guns at someone or something out of the frame and if no victim comes forward, police cannot charge the shooter. It would also cover instances in which people fire guns into the air in celebration of the Fourth of July or New Year's. "That bullet comes down somewhere," Lentz said.

City council introduced the bill at its committee meeting Wednesday night and is expected to vote on it at the next full council meeting.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA council considering law to forbid firing guns in city limits