York City Council expands kerbside recycling collection

People in York will be able to recycle more items in their kerbside waste collection from later this month.

Metal foil and some mixed plastics, such as yoghurt pots, margarine tubs and clear plastic food trays, will be able to be added to bins.

A city council meeting heard that improved processing technology in the recycling chain allowed the new items to be collected.

The changes will start in the week commencing Monday 17 October.

Liberal Democrat councillor Paula Widdowson said the change was part of a plan to to "expand and improve recycling and waste services".

"We know residents are doing a fantastic job of recycling in York, with around 43% of all waste being either reused, recycled or composted," she said.

"The addition of foil and more plastics to kerbside collections will help us further boost our recycling rates and continue our work to make York greener and cleaner."

The meeting was told the council was working with the city's universities to get the recycling message across to students.

