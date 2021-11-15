York City Councilman Lou Rivera is fined $200 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct

York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleaded guilty on Monday to disorderly conduct and was fined $200 following accusations that he exposed himself in the bathroom to a man he knew after a job interview.

Rivera, 52, a Democrat, appeared before Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness for a brief hearing. The charge was a summary offense, which is similar in severity to a traffic ticket.

The York County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges of indecent exposure, harassment and disorderly conduct. The crime took place at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Toronita Street near U.S. Route 30 in Manchester Township on Jan. 10, 2020.

READ: Several men, women say York City Councilman Lou Rivera has history of sexual misconduct

In this photo from Feb. 6, 2018, York City Councilman Lou Rivera shares his story with the audience during the York Storytellers: #ILoveYorkCity event at Central Market House in York.

His attorney, Chris Ferro, asked the judge to consider the costs that his client accrued during the “drawn out prosecution.”

The man, 32, testified that Rivera asked a series of questions about his sexual preferences during the interview, which made him feel “very uncomfortable.” He accepted the job and then asked to use the bathroom.

Later, Rivera held and shook his penis, the man testified, and stated, “Come here.”

The Northern York County Regional Police Department later filed the criminal case.

READ: Democratic Party of York County calls for York City Councilman Lou Rivera to resign

Seven additional people have told the York Daily Record/Sunday News that Rivera has engaged in a pattern of behavior that includes touching them without consent to making sexual comments.

The Democratic Party of York County later called for Rivera to step down, stating that “elected public officials must hold themselves to a higher standard, as should the constituents they represent.” He did not publicly respond.

In 2019, Rivera became the first openly-gay Latino man elected to York City Council. He also played a central role in starting the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center.

ALSO OF INTEREST: York City Councilman Lou Rivera won't face more charges after statute of limitations passes

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Contact Jasmine Vaughn-Hall at 717-495-1789 and Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Councilman Lou Rivera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct