New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

Donald Trump risks being made a martyr if the Democrats try to impeach or silence him, his friend Nigel Farage warns today. In his first interview since Trump supporters rioted in the Capitol Building in Washington, Mr Farage, who was in Washington on election day, warns that "if you take Trump out of the picture then what follows Trump could be very sinister indeed". Speaking to the Telegraph's Trump Card podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, he says: "If you take Trump out of the picture, you silence him completely. Then there is a real danger that somebody who is genuinely demagogic comes along." "And you know, honestly better the devil you know, in this situation, because it is a very dangerous situation in the USA right now." Mr Farage accuses senior Democrats of being "so certain of their moral superiority, so filled with hatred and contempt, not just for Trump, but for the values of tens of millions of Americans, that they're going down a course where this guy could be martyred or silenced. "That is the biggest mistake anybody could make at this moment in time. Donald Trump didn't radicalise tens of millions of Americans. Tens of millions of Americans had already become upset about the mainstream media, increasingly distrustful of social media, had a loathing for Washington and the way that it operates." He added that this feeling of alienation was "far stronger than Eurosceptics in this country felt about Brussels. These things have been building for years and years and years". He added: "If you take Trump out of the picture then what follows Trump, what follows Trump could be very sinister indeed. "So I would urge everybody... they won't listen, I know, but I would urge the Democrats not to be vindictive, and I would urge social media platforms to think again. Otherwise, I think America could be heading into a very, very bad place." Mr Farage claimed that Trump supporters did not feel they were superior to people who campaigned for Biden saying "they don't hate them... they think they're a bit nuts."