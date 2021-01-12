New York City to end multi-million dollar deals with Trump after ‘inciting rebellion’

The mayor wants to end the city’s contracts with the Trump Organization

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants to end the city's business contracts with Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

"The president incited a rebellion against the United States government, clearly unconstitutional act and people died. That's unforgivable," Mr de Blasio said at his daily press conference.

"So, our legal team is right now assessing the options. And as quickly as we come to a resolution, we're going to have something to say, but yes, there are several contracts with the City of New York and they're all under review right now."

The Trump Organization has made about $17m from running two ice rinks, a carousel and a golf course in New York City’s public parks, according to the most recent financial disclosures reported by The Washington Post.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to The Independent's request for comment.

New York is the latest in a series of companies and organizations indicating they would cut ties with the president following the riot at Capitol Hill, including Signature Bank, Shopify, PGA of America, and the British golf association.

A spokeswoman for the mayor, Laura Feyer, did not provide a timeline on when the city could end its contracts with the Trump Organization, which include Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks in Central Park, and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ferry Point golf course near the East River.

Ms Feyer said in a statement to The Independent that the riots were a "national abomination".

“The attacks on our Capital killed a police officer, left four rioters dead, exposed lawmakers to COVID-19 and threatened the constitutional transfer of power," Ms Feyer said.

"We’re reviewing whether legal grounds exist in light of these new circumstances to terminate concessions with the Trump Organization.”

