New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities including going to restaurants, gyms, and performances

New York City will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor activities like dining.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the rule and a Key to NYC Pass on Tuesday morning.

Official data indicates that nearly 40% of city residents are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a requirement that people provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in indoor activities.

De Blasio announced a Key to NYC Pass that would serve as proof of inoculation for workers and people at restaurants, gyms, and performance venues.

The program will start on August 16, and enforcement will begin on September 13, when students are back at school and workers return to offices, de Blasio said.

It's de Blasio's latest attempt to increase the vaccination rate in the city of 8.4 million people. He's offered a $100 cash incentive for residents and required city employees to get vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Public-health data indicates that nearly 40% of city residents have not received a shot, with some boroughs at roughly 50%. Two-thirds of adults in the city have been fully vaccinated.

Outdoor activities and dining will remain open without proof of vaccination, but people will have to show the new city pass, New York state's Excelsior Pass, or a paper record to enter indoor venues, The New York Times reported.

