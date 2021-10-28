New York City firefighters union asks court to halt city's vaccine mandate

Union firefighters and others protest against mandated vaccines in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to put on hold a mandate by Mayor Bill de Blasio for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or be placed on unpaid leave.

Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already told unvaccinated firefighters to report for duty in defiance of de Blasio's order, essentially daring the city to send them home.

The union represents firefighters, fire marshals and other fire department members.

Last week de Blasio gave some 50,000 employees of New York City a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Those who fail to show proof could be suspended without pay.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House committee will subpoena major oil company executives for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming, the head of the panel said on Thursday. Democrat Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced the subpoenas at the close of a hearing in which energy industry chiefs were grilled over climate. "We need to get to the bottom of the oil industry's disinformation campaign with these subpoenas," said Maloney, who plans to go after documents from the companies and their trade groups about funding of "shadow groups," public relations firms and social media companies.

  • Man on meth gets 6 years for fatal car wreck in Leavenworth County, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors say he was traveling more than 90 mph when he blew a stop sign and struck a car driven by the victim.

  • Billionaire Leon Black sues rape accuser and law firm, alleging defamation and racketeering

    Billionaire investor Leon Black has escalated his battle against a former model who accused him of rape, filing a lawsuit on Thursday accusing her and her law firm of defamation and racketeering conspiracy. In the complaint, lawyers for the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief executive accused Guzel Ganieva and the Wigdor law firm of engaging in a "criminal enterprise," including by falsely linking Black to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ganieva sued Black in a New York state court in June, accusing him of rape and other abuse, forcing her to sign a 2015 nondisclosure agreement about their 6-1/2-year relationship, and defaming her by claiming she tried to extort him.

  • Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

    A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Biden administration to enact emergency protections for gray wolves in the U.S. West in response to Republican-backed state laws that make it easier to kill the predators. Twenty-one U.S. senators led by New Jersey's Cory Booker and Michigan's Gary Peters asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to shield wolves from being killed for 240 days while permanent protections are considered. It's been legal to hunt and trap wolves in the U.S. Northern Rockies for more than a decade after they rebounded from widespread extermination and federal endangered species protections were lifted.

  • Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate

    Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered by Mayor Bill de Blasio for city employees.

  • Prince Andrew scandal: Duke's lawyer asks to keep Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein settlement under seal

    A lawyer for Britain’s Prince Andrew has asked a New York federal judge to keep sealed a 2009 legal agreement between his accuser and now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, noting that the document can protect the royal against a lawsuit's claims that he sexually assaulted an American woman when she was under 18.

  • Starbucks Q4 revenue, sales miss estimates but loyalty program use soars

    Starbucks barely beat Wall Street's estimates on profit, and sales and revenue missed expectations.

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • Wall Street Journal's Defense Of Trump's Lie-Filled Letter Backfires Badly

    The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”

  • Dem Rep. DeFazio caught on hot mic swearing amid GOP speech: 'Fu----- a-----'

    Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, uttered profanities during a heated debate Wednesday on airline-enforced vaccine mandates.

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Biden releases slimmed-down $1.75 trillion spending framework, cutting social-benefits plan by over half

    The sum is far less than many Democrats wanted to spend to provide new social benefits for Americans, including new child tax credits.

  • Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

    Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

  • Nancy Pelosi pulls the plug on a House vote for Biden's infrastructure bill for the second time as progressives threatened to sink it

    Just after Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion social-spending framework, Pelosi announced plans to hold an infrastructure vote the same day.

  • Airlines seek urgent U.S. action to address Russia overflight rights -letter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A trade group representing major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers has asked the State Department to "act urgently" to address the needs of airlines to secure rights to overfly Russian airspace, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others, in an Oct. 14 letter asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his intervention, warning that without action they could be forced to halt some flights.

  • Official: Meeting didn't impact Noem daughter's application

    The Associated Press reported last month that on July 27, just days after a state agency moved to deny Kassidy Peters' license, her mother, Noem, convened a meeting that included Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman, the then-director of the appraiser certification program, and Peters herself. Testifying before the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is looking into the agency at the center of the controversy, Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in a meeting that she said mostly covered potential changes to the application process but included a discussion of Peters' application.

  • Park in Pelosi's district slated to receive $200M probed by top GOP senator

    Sen. John Barrasso sent a letter to Presidio Trust chair Lynne Benioff regarding the trust’s federal financial obligations. The national park is in Rep. Nancy Pelosi's district.

  • Trump Jr. Gets A Reality Check After Comparing U.S. To Communist Czechoslovakia

    Donald Trump Jr. claimed he "waited in breadlines" in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.

  • Biden Administration Could Pay Illegal Immigrant Families Separated at Border $450,000 Per Person in Settlements

    The Biden administration is considering issuing payments to immigrant families that were separated at the southern border under the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, for a total payout that could cost the government more than $1 billion, according to a new report.