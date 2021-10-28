New York City firefighters union asks court to halt city's vaccine mandate

(Reuters) - The union representing New York City firefighters asked a state court on Thursday to put on hold a mandate by Mayor Bill de Blasio for all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or be placed on unpaid leave.

Uniformed Firefighters Association leaders have already told unvaccinated firefighters to report for duty in defiance of de Blasio's order, essentially daring the city to send them home.

The union represents firefighters, fire marshals and other fire department members.

Last week de Blasio gave some 50,000 employees of New York City a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Those who fail to show proof could be suspended without pay.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)