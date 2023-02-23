New York City grandma arrested after repeatedly stabbing 7-year-old granddaughter: police

A Bronx grandma was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing her 7-year-old granddaughter in the neck, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m. regarding an aided individual inside 1317 Clinton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 7-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive on a bed with "multiple stab wounds about the body," police said.

Responding officers transported the aided female child in a police vehicle to NYC Health and Hospitals Lincoln in critical but stable condition, police said.

The grandma – identified as 65-year-old Maritza Yauger – was taken into police custody and transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Yauger is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.