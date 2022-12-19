New York City honors Central Park Five at park entrance

Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva scored two key victories on Monday, after the Supreme Court granted an injunction allowing him to increase social investment, while also outlawing an opaque congressional spending program. In a decision late on Sunday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes granted an injunction that removes a 600-reais monthly allowance for poor families from the constitutional spending cap, giving a temporary green light for the payment to be extended into next year. Those two decisions are a boost for Lula, allowing him to fulfill a campaign pledge to increase social spending while also giving him greater negotiating power over congressional leaders by limiting their ability to extract concessions through untransparent means.