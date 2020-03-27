New York City hospitals are 11 days from running out of space as the number of new coronavirus cases explodes

Cardiac-surgery patients were moved so the space could be converted to critical-care rooms for COVID-19 patients.

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Hospitals, which are already filled with patients battling the coronavirus, are bracing for the peak of the outbreak. They hope the outbreak slows next week, even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says cases are expected to keep climbing.

If the coronavirus case count keeps surging, "we'll have a problem," one hospital executive told Business Insider.

New York City's hospitals are on wartime footing.

They're converting every available space into room for patients. Medical students are becoming physicians ahead of schedule.

The foe, a novel coronavirus that originated in China about three months ago, has already overwhelmed several of the city's medical centers. The city has seen a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases since mid-March and is now the center of the US outbreak.

It's exhausting doctors and pushing the healthcare system to its limits.

As of Friday morning, the city had reported 25,573 cases and 366 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Friday that he didn't expect cases to reach their peak statewide for another 21 days.

Hospitals in the New York City area risk running out of space and equipment to care for the sickest patients as cases surge, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo. The number of deaths, Cuomo said, is going to keep going up.

"That is the worst news that I can tell the people of the state of New York," he said Friday. "New York is still the most affected state both in terms of number of cases and in terms of deaths."

In preparation for the surge in patients, hospitals have been asked by the governor to boost patient space by half. The city is also getting an emergency shipment of 2,000 ventilators.

Adding in that capacity and supplies, however, still puts NYC hospitals just 11 days away from running out of intensive-care-unit beds and 14 days away from running out of ventilators, according to an analysis by the health-technology company Qventus, which was based on public data and modeling from the Imperial College of London.

Doctors are hoping that the outbreak slows sooner.

"If it peaks early next week, we're OK," Dr. Mark Jarrett, the chief quality officer at Northwell Health System, which operates 23 hospitals in New York, told Business Insider. "If it's two weeks from now, we'll have a problem."

Business Insider spoke with more than half a dozen hospital administrators and healthcare workers across hospitals in NYC to get a sense of what the front lines of the coronavirus look like in the overwhelmed city. Some spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to speak with the press. Their identities are known to Business Insider.

Hospitals are already filled with coronavirus patients

A nurse who works in the emergency department at the New York University Medical Center in Manhattan told Business Insider that patients were streaming in. On Monday, patients showing signs of the coronavirus were coming in every five to 10 minutes.

By Wednesday, a patient was coming in with symptoms every three to five minutes, she said. Serious cases are hitting everyone, including younger adults. On Tuesday, the nurse said she had to intubate two patients in their 30s. NYU declined to comment.

As more patients get the message to ride out the symptoms of the novel coronavirus at home, those coming into hospitals are sicker, according to Dr. Jolion McGreevy, the medical director of Mount Sinai Hospital's emergency department.

"We're now seeing patients coming in in impending respiratory failure," he said.

The patients have a hard time breathing on their own, and the hospital is more quickly deciding to put them on ventilators to help them breathe.