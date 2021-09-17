New York City hostess attacked by patrons after requesting vaccine status

A group of Texas tourists attacked a New York City hostess on Thursday after she asked them to present proof of their vaccination status, authorities said.

Footage of the incident shows the 24-year-old hostess at Carmine's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper West Side, getting slapped, punched, and pushed by several women during the encounter, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., police said.

"This turned into a mess. And from there, it's inexcusable, it's ridiculous," the restaurant's owner Jeff Banks told CBS2. "Our employee, thankfully, is safe. Right now, she's extremely shook up ... two other people had minor issues."

The two other injuries reportedly resulted from two bystanders who intervened.

The hostess was still in her first few weeks of working at the restaurant and asked the group for proof of their status as a part of New York City's vaccine mandate, which took effect Monday.

Gale Brewer, the president of the Manhattan Borough, said the incident left her stunned.

"Do not assault restaurant workers who are doing their job to keep us safe. … I can't believe this happened here," she said. "We have to increase the fines if that's what it takes."

Banks said he had been prepared for resistance from guests toward his employees asking for their statuses but admitted he never foresaw assaults.

"We ID for 21-year-olds all the time at the bar," he said. "We've done training weeks before this, talking about the enforcement."

Three Texas women, ages 49, 44, and 21, were arrested, presented desk appearance tickets, and released, police said.

