New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighborhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here's What To Know

Some Jewish neighborhoods of New York City will see an increase in police presence in response to a string of recent attacks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

Police will be deployed to the Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg neighborhoods of Brooklyn and there will be an increase in police visits to houses of worship and “other critical areas in the community,” de Blasio said in a Friday tweet. Police did not immediately say how many officers would be deployed to the neighborhoods.

“Hate doesn’t have a home in our city,” he wrote. “Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice.”

Hate doesn't have a home in our city.



In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the NYPD will increase their presence in Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg.



Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice.







— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2019

Police are investigating several possible anti-Semitic attacks that have occurred throughout New York City since Dec. 13, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told reporters at a press conference Friday. Investigations include one attack that took place on Friday morning in which three Jewish women were slapped in the face by another woman who, during interrogation, told police she committed the crime because she thought the three women were Jewish.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the State Police hate crimes task force would help NYPD in investigations following three attacks that happened on Dec. 24, after the start of the Hanukkah holiday.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: We have absolutely zero tolerance for bigotry and hate, and we will continue to call it out whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head,” Cuomo said in a public statement on Dec. 25.

Here’s what to know about the uptick in possible anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

Women slapped in Brooklyn

Police arrested a woman Friday morning who said she slapped three other women between the ages of 22 to 31 because she thought the women were Jewish, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters Friday. The incident happened just past midnight in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The woman was 30-year-old Tiffany Harris, according to the Associated Press. She was charged with committing a hate crime.

Shortly before, on Dec. 26, a 34-year-old Jewish woman was slapped in the face with a shopping bag by a 42-year-old woman in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn. The 42-year-old used explicit language that targeted the Jewish woman, Harrison said Friday. The victim was with her 3-year-old child when the attack happened. The alleged perpetrator was also charged with committing a hate crime, according to Harrison.

Spate of attacks on Dec. 24

Several other incidents are still being investigated as possible hate crimes, Harrison told reporters on Friday. Three attacks occurred on Dec. 24 within hours of each other he said. That afternoon, a Jewish man was walking down a street in Crown Heights when a group began taunting him and one threw a slushy at him. Police are still searching for the perpetrator.

That same day in Crown Heights, a 56-year-old man was approached from behind in Crown Heights and struck in the back of the head by one person while another filmed. Police are investigated by the NYPD hate crimes task force.

Police said another man that day was struck in the face causing a laceration on his lip. The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police are still investigating two other possible anti-Semitic attacks that occurred on Dec. 23 and Dec. 13, Harrison told reporters Friday. One involves an incident of harassment on Dec. 13 where the victim was chased down a street while others yelled at him.