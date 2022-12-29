New York City man allegedly mows down wife with SUV then stabs her with knife

A Queens, New York man faces charges of attempted murder and assault after allegedly mowing down his wife with a vehicle and stabbing her with a knife.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release on Wednesday that Stephen Giraldo, 36, had his three children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

New York City Police arrested Stephen Giraldo of Queens for allegedly driving an SUV into his wife and stabbing her with a knife.

"The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us," Katz said. "My thoughts are with the children."

NYC MAN CHARGED IN 2 ‘RANDOM’ SLASHINGS

According to a complaint filed against Giraldo, video surveillance taken at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 shows him getting into the driver’s seat of a white Ford Explorer parked near the intersection of Sanford Avenue and Parsons Boulevard.

Giradlo’s three children, ages 11, 9 and 6, were in the vehicle when his wife, Sophia Giraldo, walked in front of the SUV.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle. Officers are looking for a woman who stabbed another woman to death in a shelter.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The complaint alleges that Giraldo told the children, "Keep your seatbelt on," before accelerating and "barreling" the SUV into his wife. After the collision, the SUV rolled onto its side, and Giraldo crawled out of the passenger window before he allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife.

NYC SEES 11 SEPARATE SHOOTINGS, STABBINGS HOURS AFTER ADAMS VOWED TO ‘TURN THIS CRIME THING AROUND’

Giraldo was at the scene when police arrived, the press release read.

Sophia Giraldo was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, including broken bones in her leg, a stab wound that pierced her liver and caused severe neurological damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Judge Scott Dunn remanded Giraldo, who is due back in court on Jan. 12, 2023.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.