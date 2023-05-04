York City man charged with homicide in two drug overdose cases: State police

A York City man is facing two counts of third-degree murder and additional charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police, after allegedly providing drugs to two individuals, causing them to overdose and die.

Michael Lee Hall, 28, of York, has been arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the police report, Hall allegedly supplied drugs to Trina L. Spicer, 32, of York, who was found dead at a residence in Windsor borough on June 15, 2019, and to Joseph W. Edwards, 32, of New Freedom, who was found dead on Oct. 27, 2022 at a residence in York.

Hall was formally charged on May 3, 2023, and is incarcerated at the York County Prison on additional charges.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City man charged with homicide in two drug overdose cases