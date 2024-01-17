York City man charged with physically assaulting his elderly grandmother: police

A York City man is facing charges of aggravated assault as well as two counts of harassment and two counts of simple assault for allegedly physically assaulting his elderly grandmother, according to a police report.

Michael Warfel, 22, of York was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 10 after York police officers responded to a report of domestic abuse in the first block of North Franklin Street.

According to an affidavit, a family member called police after receiving a call from his mother that Warfel was "acting unusual." Upon arriving at her home, the family member found his mother "severely beaten and bloody."

She was found with two severely bruised eyes, a swollen nose, bruised lip and chin. Police said the elderly woman said she was not able to see out of her left eye and was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, the family member had confronted Warfel after finding his mother in her injured state. Warfel then attacked him, punching him in the face "eight to nine times," which left him with a bloody eye, "numerous abrasions" and small lacerations to the left side of his face.

Warfel's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA man charged with physically assaulting his elderly grandmother