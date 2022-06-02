New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

Jun. 2—PITTSTON TWP. — State police have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona, 37, with criminal attempt to commit homicide alleging he shot a woman several times outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon.

Carmona, of Manhattan, was arraigned overnight by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to society.

Carmona was captured late Wednesday after a massive manhunt following the shooting in a shopping plaza on state Route 315 at about 4 p.m.

At the scene Wednesday evening, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the victim, a woman in her 20s, underwent surgery at a local hospital.

The shooting resulted in the response by numerous police agencies in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, closing Route 315 and an Interstate 81 off-ramp.

Carmona is further charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of simple assault.

Online court records in New York say Carmona served six years in a New York state prison for a robbery conviction in 2011.

Check back at www.timesleader.com as more information is gathered.