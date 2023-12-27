New York City man charged with shooting truck in I-78 road rage incident

READINGTON - A New York City man is facing weapons and aggravated assault charges after what authorities say was a road rage incident on I-78.

Collen M. Brown, 25, of the Jamaica section of Queens, has been charged with second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily harm and fourth-degree aggravated assault byknowingly pointing a firearm, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Brown is being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a Superior Court detention hearing on Jan. 2.

At about 3 p.m. Dec. 15, there was a a road rage incident involving a tractor railer and a pickup truck on I-78 in Readington, Robeson said.

More: Readington man charged with distribution, possession of child pornography

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-78 when the driver of the pickup truck, later identified as Brown, allegedly fired a 9 mm handgun at the tractor-trailer, striking the engine compartment, according to the prosecutor.

The tractor-trailer became disabled and pulled to the shoulder of the roadway and the driver notified police. The pickup left the scene.

An investigation by members of the N.J. State Police Perryville Barracks and State Police Troop BCriminal Investigations Office identified the pickup driver as Brown, Robeson said.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New York City man charged with shooting truck in I-78 road rage