New York City man identified as Eagle Rock Reservation shooting victim

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Eagle Rock Reservation on Friday as a 31-year-old New York City resident, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The body of Kelsey Steels, who died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to prosecutors, was discovered by a group of hikers near a trail in the wooded park that comprises areas of Montclair, West Orange and Verona along the ridge of the Watchung Mountain Range.

Essex County prosecutors said Steels was shot on the trail on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene later that day at 2:15 p.m.

Authorities currently have no suspects in the shooting but are investigating the death as a homicide.

Broken sheriff’s yellow tape could be seen tied to trees on a path less half mile from a rear parking area on Crest Drive on Eagle Rock Reservation on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The 408-acre park is far smaller than other nearby reservations, such as South Mountain, which stretches across more-than 2,000 acres between West Orange and Millburn.

Eagle Rock features just a few trail loops over a relatively flat expanse at the top of First Mountain, where the county's 9/11 memorial near a panoramic vista of the New York City skyline.

However, Steels is not the first homicide victim to be found in its comparatively shallow thickets.

Sarah Butler, the final victim of Essex County serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, was discovered in the weeds near a valet parking lot in December 2016, leading the mystery of Weavers' killing spree to quickly unravel.

And more than a century before, the body of 17-year-old Phoebe Jane Paullin was discovered in the park in November 1883, according to a New York Times article from that time, which reported Paullin died from deep cuts to her neck that severed key arteries.

