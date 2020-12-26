A New York City man who shot a cop twice in the back on Christmas Eve said he is 'sorry' and wished it 'never happened'

Connor Perrett
Dermot Shea
FILE: Dermot Shea, the New York City Police Commissioner, seen here in November 2019. AP Photo/Richard Drew

  • A New York City man who is accused of shooting a New York Police Department officer twice in the back said he was "sorry" for shooting him, The New York Post reported.

  • The shooting oc cured at about 9 p.m. on December 24 — Christmas Eve, according to the report.

  • Prosecutors said that the accused, William Moss, said he only believed his girlfriend to be present when he fired his weapon, which has been recovered by the NYPD.

  • The officer, 27-year-old Connor Boalick, was OK, as his bullet-proof vest prevented the bullets from entering his body.

William Moss, the New York City man accused of shooting a New York Police Department officer two time in the back on Christmas Eve offered on Friday an apology to the officer he shot. 

"I'm sorry, officer," Moss, from New York City's Brooklyn borough, told the New York Police Department's Connor Boalick, 27, through The New York Post, adding "I wish it never happened."

Moss faces several charges, including attempted murder and assault, according to The New York Post report. Moss, who is 20 years old, fired the shots in the back of the officer while he was taking a statement from Moss' girlfriend, according to the report.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the report said.

Because of the officer's bullet-proof vest, the shots did not penetrate the officer's skin, according to the report. At a news conference on Friday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that Boalick was expected to be OK. He was later released from the hospital, according to The Post report.

One of the two bullets fired had penetrated Boalick's vest but did not penetrate his skin, Shea said, according to Fox News. According to The New York Post, Moss told prosecutors he believed only his girlfriend was present when he fired his weapon in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn on Christmas Ev

According to Fox News, Shea said a woman had called 911, complaining that her daughter's boyfriend had threatened to shoot-up her home. When police arrived and were speaking with the complainants, they were "ambushed," he said.

Two other officers on the scene returned fire, firing at least seven shots, according to the Fox News report. Officers were able to arrest Moss two blocks away, according to the report. 

The New York Police Department on Friday shared a photo of the weapon used in the shooting - a pink-colored handgun. 

