New York City man steals $250 from 64-year-old victim in wheelchair

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed $250 from a man in a wheelchair while riding a Staten Island bus earlier this month.

The suspect stood up behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe the cash around 9 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Surveillance video shows several bills flying out of the man's pocket as the two struggle and the suspect sweeps up the money.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was uninjured, while the suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction.

"The individual is described as a male approximately in his 20s, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, last seen wearing a black ‘TLC’ t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals," the NYPD said.

Robberies are up 23.2% on Staten Island so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD data.