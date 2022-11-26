New York City mayor to attend summit against antisemitism in Greece next week

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams will attend a summit against antisemitism in Greece next week, his office said Friday.

The trip comes with anxieties about antisemitic hate heightened in New York City after authorities last week charged two 22-year-olds with plotting an attack on a synagogue.

The mayor’s office said Adams will travel to Athens next Wednesday for the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism.

After the visit to Greece, Adams will head to Doha, the capital of Qatar, to learn about the country’s approach to hosting this year’s World Cup, the mayor’s office said. The New York region is preparing to host the 2026 World Cup.

Adams’ office said in a statement that the mayor will meet in Doha with a “number of government officials, as well as security and economic development leaders.”

“More details on both trips will be forthcoming,” said the statement, which noted that Adams is expected to return to the city by Dec. 4.

The trip would mark the mayor’s first travel outside the U.S. since September, when he visited the Dominican Republic.

After the alleged plot to attack a synagogue, Adams pledged that the NYPD would be on alert in the weeks leading up to Hanukkah, which starts Dec. 18.

And before the arrests, he expressed concern this month about rising antisemitic hostilities.

“Antisemitism is on the rise in America and unfortunately it has become normalized — it has become mainstream,” Adams said in remarks at an Anti-Defamation League conference two weeks ago.

“Antisemitism and extremism must not be ignored. It must be confronted. It must be called out,” the mayor said. “Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City.”

