Reuters

Record numbers of U.S. workers leaving their jobs and a slowdown in hiring at front-line businesses may show that the latest COVID-19 wave is denting labor supply, possibly pushing the Federal Reserve further toward concluding that employment is nearing its practical limits. Hiring data tracked by business payroll managers Homebase and UKG showed employment edging down through December, coinciding with a record outbreak of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant. Data from both firms showed larger seasonal dips this year than in 2020, with employment in Homebase's sample of smaller businesses falling around 15% in the last days of 2021 compared to a roughly 10% drop last year.