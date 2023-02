NextShark

Dozens of community and family members gathered at a prayer vigil over the weekend for the safe return of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing in Conway, Arkansas, for over 25 days. Community members at the vigil on Saturday pleaded for more volunteers to join the search party for Tanvi Marupally. Jenny Wallace, a search party organizer, said they are planning to canvas the city for more clues regarding her disappearance, KATV reported.