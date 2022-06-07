New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating falls to 29%, with a majority of residents saying the city is headed in the wrong direction
New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a hit in his approval rating in the latest Siena College poll.
Just 29% of NYC residents gave Adams positive marks, compared to 63% in the same poll 6 months earlier.
The Adams camp took issue with how Siena counts anyone responding "fair" under overall disapproval.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is struggling with voters almost half a year into his administration, with just 29% of respondents in the latest Siena College poll approving of his job performance.
The poll, conducted in conjunction with Spectrum News and its NY1 affiliate, also found that 76% of residents are concerned they could be the victim of a violent crime.
"If New Yorkers had a honeymoon with Mayor Adams, it was brief and it's clearly over. Only 29% give him a positive rating for the job he's doing as mayor, compared to 64% who give him a negative rating," Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said in a statement accompanying the poll. "About 40% of adults over 65 and Black New Yorkers view him positively, but his positive rating does not exceed 33% with respondents based on party, gender, political ideology, or borough."
Several Adams staffers took issue with the poll lumping together those who said Adams is doing a "fair" job with others who described his performance as "poor," resulting in a 64% disapproval rating.
Another 56% of respondents said the city is heading in the wrong direction. Only 32% said it's on the right track.
In the same Siena poll conducted back in mid-January 2022, shortly after Adams took office, his approval sat at 63%.
The latest version was in the field from May 22 through June 1, consisting of phone calls to both landlines and cellphones among 1,000 residents with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
