New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 1993

A woman has accused New York City's Mayor Eric Adams of sexual assault in court papers filed late on Wednesday.

The summons alleges that the plaintiff was assaulted by Mr Adams in 1993 "while they both worked for the City of New York".

A City Hall spokesperson said Mr Adams did not recall meeting his accuser and "vigorously denies" the claims.

The legal action was filed under New York state's Adult Survivors Act, which expires on Friday.

The state law created a year-long window for survivors of sexual misconduct to bring lawsuits that would otherwise have been blocked under the statute of limitations.

An attorney for the plaintiff hailed the importance of the act, which they said has "given so many women the opportunity to seek justice".

At the time of the allegations, Mr Adams was working as a police officer in New York City, and the summons also names the department's transit bureau.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, a City Hall spokesperson said: "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it.

"But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."