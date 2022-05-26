New York City Mayor Eric Adams urges support for police after subway shootings: 'Raise your voice'

Mayor Eric Adams has urged New Yorkers to voice support for the police as violence continues to plague the city’s subways and elsewhere across the country.

“I need you to raise your voice. Everyone silently tells us to support the police. We cannot do this with a whisper,” Adams said at an event celebrating Jewish Heritage Month on Tuesday. “This community knows how important law enforcement is.”

The Democratic mayor’s emotional plea came just hours after the arrest of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, a repeat offender accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on the Q Train on Sunday. He also referenced the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which took place earlier on Tuesday.

Adams has vowed to improve subway safety since January after 40-year-old Michelle Go was fatally shoved in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square-42nd Street station. Unfortunately, violence has persisted in the city, while his efforts to hold perpetrators to greater accountability have met their own hurdles.

In his remarks, the former New York City Police Department captain said there are days when he and Commissioner Keechant Sewell feel they are “the only ones backing our police department.” He said it is time for the city to go on a “major public relations campaign” and announce that New Yorkers support the police.

“We want our police to do their job. Every billboard would talk about that. Every newspaper should have ads inside them. Radio shows, you should talk about supporting the police,” he said.

Adams said the city is too silent on those “who are watering the tree of public safety with their blood.” He reminded the public that police officers “place themselves in harm’s way.”

“If we can’t live safely in the city free from violence, then we are prisoners in the city that we love.”

