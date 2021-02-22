New York City movie theaters to reopen in early March

MARINA VILLENEUVE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City movie theaters can open their doors again at limited capacity starting March 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Movie theaters can only operate at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screening, Cuomo said.

His announcement came nearly a year after he shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings. Cuomo eased restrictions last fall to allow movie theaters to re-open at limited capacity in most counties outside of densely populated New York City.

The governor said theaters must require and enforce assigned seating, masks and social distancing. He said they also need to meet the state's air filtration standards.

Cuomo has pushed this year to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in hopes of jumpstarting an economy hit by a drop in sales tax revenue.

The state weathered a mid-January spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Cases and hospitalizations are now dropping overall statewide, but parts of New York City — particularly the Bronx — are still seeing high rates of infection and slower declines in hospitalization.

Cuomo's move drew praise from theater owners who have pushed for months for the governor to ease restrictions, and who hope Cuomo will soon expand capacity to 50%.

“New York City is a major market for moviegoing in the U.S.,” National Association of Theater Owners spokesperson Patrick Corcoran said. "Re-opening there gives confidence to film distributors in setting and holding their theatrical release dates, and is an important step in the recovery of the entire industry.”

