New York City officials reportedly move convicted pedophiles into homeless shelter surrounded by schools

Officials in New York City are receiving criticism after residents learned they had reportedly moved five registered sex offenders, two of whom are convicted pedophiles, into a homeless shelter close to schools.

The former Radisson Hotel, a temporary homeless shelter in Manhattan's financial district, was still home to at least four of the sex offenders Thursday, according to the New York sex offender registry.

"As parents, we cannot count on local government to look out for our children," a local mother said. "I am not opposed to helping those in need and providing shelters for the homeless in my community, but I am against placing violent pedophiles with a block of schools."

The five deviant ex-convicts who called the shelter home include Lee Jackson, a 42-year-old Level-3 sexually violent offender, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn in 2005.

Lonzel McNeil, 53, was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl from Brooklyn in 1993.

He was assigned a private room in the shelter fewer than one block away from Pine Street School, a pre-kindergarten and elementary school, according to the report.

A complaint to have the men removed was filed by officials at the school, according to a mother of two children who attend Pine Street School, aged 3 and 5, the New York Post reported.

"It's scary," she said. "Families no longer feel safe. We don't feel our kids are safe. I used to take nightly walks, 10 to 11 p.m. I no longer leave my house alone at night."

The news of the sexual deviants' move upset other homeless residents of the Radisson.

"If you got kids, you should feel the same way," said 52-year-old resident Don Parker. "There are certain things you just don't do."

The placement of the five sex offenders is not the first time the New York City Department of Homeless Services has made what many consider a severe lapse in judgment, according to the report.

In August 2020, Manhattan's Upper West Side Belleclaire hotel was used as the location to house at least six pedophiles on parole.

The Belleclaire sits one block away from an elementary school playground.

The New York City DHS did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

