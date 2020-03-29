New York City is Opening an Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park

As the coronavirus continues to spread through New York City, authorities have taken to setting up a makeshift hospital in Central Park as area hospitals hit capacity. Early Sunday afternoon, park goers watched as workers set up long white tents in the East Meadow, near 99th Street and 5th Avenue. The emergency field hospital will have a capacity of 68 beds as well as a respiratory unit and and an ICU unit, with doctors and nurses who are trained in infectious diseases deployed on a rotating basis, according to Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, who is in charge of the operation. The field hospital is a joint partnership between New York's Mount Sinai hospital and the North Carolina-based Christian organization, Samaritan's Purse, who also helped build the same field hospital in Northern Italy. This will not be a walk-in facility; instead, Mount Sinai will manage the admission and transfer process. As crews work around the clock, the makeshift hospital is expected to be ready to open on Tuesday.

US-HEALTH-VIRUS Photo by Kena Betancur.

“This is the kind of thing you will see now, as this crisis continues and deepens,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told the media on Sunday. The makeshift field hospital in Central Park comes on the heels of the news that the naval Hospital USNS Comfort ship (with 1,000 beds, pharmacy, an optometry lab, radiology, CAT-scan equipment, two oxygen-producing plants and a helicopter deck, and 12 operating rooms) will soon be docked at Pier 90. With the help of the U.S. Army, the city's Javits Center is being converted into a field hospital with capacity nearly 3,000 beds, but when the makeshift hospital opens in the convention center, it will be used to treat patients who are not sick with COVID-19 so as to dedicate the city's hospitals to only treat those sick with the novel coronavirus.

