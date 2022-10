The Root

It’s rare to find someone who hasn’t had a battle or two with Covid, but some Covid dodgers are still among us. While the Centers for Disease Control has estimated that more than 80% of children under the age of 18 have had Covid-19, a team of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco has discovered a phenomenon (after reviewing data from more than 1,400 people) that some people may never test positive for Covid or have symptoms due to a genetic mutation.