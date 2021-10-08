New York City to Overhaul Gifted and Talented School Program

(Bloomberg) -- New York City said it will end its highly selective gifted-and-talented education program on Friday. The move marks a major policy shift by Mayor Bill de Blasio in the face of growing criticism the nation’s largest public school system is segregating its mostly Black and Latino students into the poorest-performing schools.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Department of Education will implement a new accelerated program in all elementary schools starting with kindergarten in the fall of 2022, according to a city Department of Education official. Students currently enrolled in the existing program will be unaffected.

The move comes in the final months of de Blasio’s tenure even though the mayor had long pledged to tackle racial inequities in the public school system. It phases out a program that often attracted students who otherwise would have gone to private schools or moved out of the city.

The plan includes eliminating the exam given to four-year olds that admits about 2,500 kindergarteners per year to the gifted and talented program, but that critics said disadvantages the Black and Latino students. Under the new plan, the city will screen all third graders by subject area for eligibility, but they will remain in mixed level classrooms.

The city also will expand the number of schools with accelerated programming –- from 80 to all 800 schools with elementary grades -- train all of its 4,000 kindergarten teachers in this type of instruction and hire additional educators in areas with historically little to no gifted and talented programming.

Story continues

Senior officials from the department plan to hold community conversations across the city’s 32 school districts and roll out a full plan in December.

The overhaul was first reported by the New York Times

(Updates with additional background throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.