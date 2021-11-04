New York City park transformed into fall foliage wonderland

MarketWatch

With mortgage rates near record lows — some 15-year rates are near 2% and some 30-year rates are below 3% — buyers have been swarming open houses and snapping up homes all over the nation: According to data from Zillow Economic Research, the median home listing went pending (meaning the seller accepted an offer from a buyer) after just 9 days on the market. Here are tips from real estate pros to get a deal even in todays’ tough market. In today’s competitive market, homes spend an average of less than a month on the market before going into contract, data from Zillow shows.