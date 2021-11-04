New York City park transformed into fall foliage wonderland
Vibrant fall foliage created a stunning scene in Brooklyn, New York's, Prospect Park on Nov. 2.
Vibrant fall foliage created a stunning scene in Brooklyn, New York's, Prospect Park on Nov. 2.
The CDC director approved the agency’s advisory committee recommendation for kids to get vaccinated as early as Nov. 3.
I am proud of my health journey. But millions are not as fortunate. Black people are more likely than white people to develop diabetes and to die.
Home prices have soared to almost unbelievable levels this year, putting buyers at a huge disadvantage. In July, home prices rose 19.7% from the previous July, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Goldman Sachs has some bad news for prospective home buyers.
The northwestern United States is currently getting bombarded by a series of storms that is expected to continue for several more days. AccuWeather forecasters say the storms are delivering welcome amounts rain and mountain snow, but also raising flooding concerns. A dip in the jet stream across the Bering Sea through the northern Pacific Ocean will push waves of energy toward the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Northwest this week, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Senior Meteorologist Paul
Self-service kiosks to renew your vehicle tag are popping up at Publix grocery stores across Florida for busy people who want to combine their chores.
Draymond Green was the Curry family's savior in a food fight at the Seahawks-Panthers game.
The U.S. could learn a lesson from the way Istanbul takes care of its stray dogs and cats. Also, check out the shelter needs list. Maybe you can help?
Following the news that the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five years old, my husband and I immediately went online in search of the next available appointment. There was no question - no hesitation.
With mortgage rates near record lows — some 15-year rates are near 2% and some 30-year rates are below 3% — buyers have been swarming open houses and snapping up homes all over the nation: According to data from Zillow Economic Research, the median home listing went pending (meaning the seller accepted an offer from a buyer) after just 9 days on the market. Here are tips from real estate pros to get a deal even in todays’ tough market. In today’s competitive market, homes spend an average of less than a month on the market before going into contract, data from Zillow shows.
"If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›
The Raiders released Henry Ruggs III following the deadly crash in Nevada early Tuesday morning. Ruggs now faces a DUI charge in the collision.
A Southwest Airlines pilot is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant at a California bar during an argument over wearing masks, authorities said.
A still from the Netflix series "Midnight Mass." Eike Schroter/NetflixHorror and Catholicism have walked hand in hand on screen for almost a century. From Benjamin Christensen’s 1922 film “Häxan” to Mike Flanagan’s 2021 Netflix series “Midnight Mass,” scary films and television shows have portrayed the Catholic religion in both reverent and shocking ways. “Midnight Mass” incorporates both approaches. Set in a small, mostly Catholic community, the series gives a detailed depiction of everyday Cat
Users on Twitter posted screenshots of varying amounts, with some receiving bitcoin worth either $10 or $100.
Steve Marcus/GettyLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was incoherent and combative after the high-speed DUI crash that killed a young woman—trying to pull out his IVs at the hospital and screaming at cops, according to a police report.“Get me the **** out of here,” Ruggs, 22, yelled while being treated at University Medical Center, saying the report obtained by Las Vegas TV station KLAS.Prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday that Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161—twice the leg
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.