York City Police announce new Violence Intervention Unit to help tackle gun violence

York City Police Department announced a new police unit that will focus on gun violence in the city.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been seven shootings. Two of them were homicides.

The Violence Intervention Unit will be the department's effort to double down on their group violence initiative that retrieved 33% of illegal firearms last year, according to Mayor Michael Helfrich

"We've seen success with our four-person group violence initiative that had three officers and a sergeant," Helfrich said.

The unit has 16 officers who will work directly with residents by building relationships and contacts that will help tackle shootings and group violence within their neighborhoods.

"We are still committed to our group violence initiative," said James Tyson, the group violence intervention project manager. " We want people safe, alive, and free."

The initiative will still help individuals that might be inclinced to turn to violence. They will be referred to service providers that can offer resources, including housing and food insecurity.

However, the goal is to get rid of the violence consuming the community by removing the individuals that continue to cause harm after they were offered help.

"Shootings bring police. Guns bring police," Tyson said.

There has not been an increase in homicides, according to Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

With the expansion of the initiative, he hopes to see a decrease in gun violence.

"While we've seen a significant decline (in shootings) during the day hours, we still have work to do, " said Muldrow.

The effort is funded by the police department.

Officers will be available 24 hours a day, including weekends, and can be reached directly by calling the unit's hotline.

The Violence Intervention Unit hotline is 717-676-1238.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Reach her at KParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City police announce new unit to tackle gun violence