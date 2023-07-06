York City Police arrest man in the fatal shooting of Demetres Lewis in December 2022

York City Police have made an arrest in the death of Demetres Lewis, who was killed in December 2022.

Stephon Brown, 22, of New Freedom has been charged with criminal homicide and person not to possess or use firearms, according to court records.

Officers responded to a shooting at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, according to a York City Police news release.

Lewis, 34, of the 1000 block of Edison Street in York, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation into the homicide, detectives discovered evidence through multiple search warrants and interviews, the release states.

