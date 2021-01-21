New York City police arrest man suspected of killing 3 elderly women in same building

A New York man allegedly murdered three elderly women in the same Brooklyn housing complex dating back to 2015, using a telephone cord to strangle his last victim, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin Gavin, 66, knew his victims and would be allowed inside their Woodson Houses apartments in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn because he ran errands for them, police and prosecutors said.

He also lived in the Woodson Houses and was trusted by victims, authorities said.

"The defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes and did unspeakable acts of violence against them," Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez told reporters.

The last victim was Juanita Caballero, 78, whose family discovered her Friday in her unit "on the floor with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

Gavin has been linked to two other slayings, including that of 83-year-old Jacolia James on April 30, 2019, officials said. She was found facedown in her apartment by her grandson with injuries to face and neck that were highly suspicious, police said.

In November 2015, the body of 82-year-old Myrtle McKinney was found on her kitchen floor by a healthcare aide, police said. The death was initially believed to be from natural causes before stab wounds were later found on her body.

"Today, because of your NYPD detectives’ relentless investigatory work, we announce that 1 man is being charged with all 3 of these murders," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday on Twitter.

The motive in these slayings is possibly "an argument over money and finances," Harrison said. Gavin spoke to police after waiving his Miranda Rights, according to Harrison.

It was not immediately known if Gavin had hired an attorney late Thursday afternoon.