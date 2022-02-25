York City Police use community's help to charge man in tow truck driver's assault

York City Police asked, and the community delivered.

Police announced Friday that Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 36, has been charged with the Feb. 16 assault of a tow truck driver. The assault was caught on the dash cam of a transit bus that was stopped behind the truck.

City police asked for help in identifying the man who got out of his vehicle and followed the driver to the back of his tow truck that was double-parked in the 100 block of South Penn Street. The video shows the men exchanging words several times, and when the driver turns his back, the suspect lands a sucker-punch right hook to the side of his face.

The tow truck driver caught the underside of his chin area on the truck's railing as he fell to the road. The suspect returned to his car as you hear the bus driver telling dispatch to send help.

Graciani-Alicea was charged Thursday with one felony count of aggravated assault - attempts to cause significant bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference. He is in York County Prison after he failed to post the $50,000 bail.

York City Police used help from the community to identify the man in the black hoodie who assaulted this tow truck driver on Feb. 22, 2022.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 4.

"York City Police would like to thank the community for all of their assistance," the release said. "This is yet another example of the police and community working hand in hand."

The tow truck driver has not been identified and his condition is unknown.

