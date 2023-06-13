New York City police department commissioner Keechant Sewell stepping down after 18 months

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the country's largest police department, is stepping down.

Sewell announced her resignation in an email to the department Monday.

“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” Sewell wrote.

Mayor Eric Adams, who appointed Sewell 18 months ago, thanked her for her devotion and "steadfast leadership" on Twitter Monday. Sewell's is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Adams' administration in recent weeks, including his top housing official, Jessica Katz, and the city’s efficiency officer, Melanie La Rocca.

"The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service," Adams tweeted. "New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and Deputy Mayor Philip Banks discuss security measures in place for the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall April 3, 2022.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure from USA TODAY.

Prior to becoming commissioner when Adams, a former NYPD captain, became mayor in January 2022, Sewell worked for the Nassau County Police Department for 25 years, according to a statement from the city. She led the major case bureau and the professional standards bureau before becoming the first Black woman to serve as the chief of detectives in that department, the statement said.

Under Sewell's leadership of the NYPD, some categories of crime, including murder, decreased. She also faced several high-profile crises, including the fatal shooting of two officers during her first month on the job and protests last month over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement to USA TODAY that Sewell "made a real impact" and "her leadership will be sorely missed."

"She took over a police department in crisis and faced tremendous challenges from day one," Lynch said. "She cared about the cops on the street and was always open to working with us to improve their lives and working conditions."

Contributing: The Associated Press

