York City Police investigating 17th homicide of the year after weekend shooting

York City Police are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old York man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to a department news release.

Akwame J. Anderson, of the 400 block of Wallace Street, died at York Hospital early Saturday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police responded around 12:43 a.m. to the 400 block of Wallace Street for a reported shooting. Officers found Anderson, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anderson's death is the 17th homicide in the city this year. York County has had 25, the coroner's office said.

Two weeks ago, 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune of York died a day after he was critically wound in a shooting.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

