New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 48-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on a subway train on Sunday morning.

The victim, described by police as a 48-year-old male, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train when he was shot in his torso by a suspect who witnesses say was walking back and forth in the train car.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses also say that the shooting was unprovoked.

Police officers responded to the incident at 11:42 a.m., and administered aid to the individual until paramedics arrived.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: An F train pulls into the W. 8th Street subway station at Coney Island in Brooklyn. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

The suspect fled from the train when it pulled into the Canal St. station, according to police.

During a press conference, police said that the suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male with a beard, and was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting.

The 48-year-old male was the only person injured in the shooting, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.