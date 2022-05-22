New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train
The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 48-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on a subway train on Sunday morning.
The victim, described by police as a 48-year-old male, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train when he was shot in his torso by a suspect who witnesses say was walking back and forth in the train car.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses also say that the shooting was unprovoked.
Police officers responded to the incident at 11:42 a.m., and administered aid to the individual until paramedics arrived.
The suspect fled from the train when it pulled into the Canal St. station, according to police.
During a press conference, police said that the suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male with a beard, and was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.
Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting.
The 48-year-old male was the only person injured in the shooting, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.