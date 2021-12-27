York City Police investigating altercation that led to man's death Sunday night

A York City man died Sunday night after an altercation in his residence, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A release said the coroner's office was dispatched just before midnight to a residence in the 300 block of East King Street. The initial call came in for a shooting, but Joselito Pagan-Ocasio is believed to have died as a result of a stabbing.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

New budget: Mayor Helfrich spars with York City Council as 2022 budget passes - but federal dollars cut

Opinion: Here's how 'meanness' is causing a severe lack of referees in youth sports

Pagan-Ocasio was found dead just after 11:30 p.m. There was no immediate information available about what caused the altercation or who it involved.

York City Police are investigating the actions that led to Pagan-Ocasio's death. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department at 717-846-1234, the tip line at 717-849-2204 or by submitting a tip through www.yorkcitypolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Shelly Stallsmith is a trends reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at mstallsmith@ydr.com or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man dies in home from possible stabbing that was first called shooting