York City Police investigating a homicide, the second in a week

A 48-year-old man died early Wednesday morning from an apparent gunshot wound, according to York City Police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said in a news release. They found the man deceased at the scene.

Detectives are investigating.

This is the second fatal city shooting in a week and the fourth fatal shooting in March.

Malaki Beady, 17, was found dead in Penn Park on March 23. Police arrested 17-year-old Javion Roman in connection with his death.

This is the seventh homicide in York County this year.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's homicide can contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Tips can be anonymous.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police investigating early morning homicide